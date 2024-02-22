20 railway stations to get 497-crore facelift

Twenty railway stations on the city’s Central Line and Western Line will undergo a transformation at a cost of ₹497 crore under the Central government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, officials said. HT Image

Even though work has begun at most of these railway stations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26 will formally inaugurate the makeover projects, apart from throwing open 1,500 road overbridges and road under bridges to the public.

Of the total 554 stations across the country, Indian Railways has identified 104 on the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR). The stations in the city include Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Prabhadevi and Malad on the WR and Byculla, Matunga, Kurla, Sandhurst Road and Wadala on the CR. Sources said the deadline is likely to be between December 2023 and March 2024, depending on the stages of work.

Railway officials said these stations are being converted into world class terminals with modern amenities, which aim to breathe new life into travel hubs and enhance overall passenger experience.

“Broadly we are redoing the stations. We will clear the clutter on the platforms. From seating arrangements to food stalls to ticketing kiosks, the look and feel are being changed. We are taking adequate measures to retain the old charm with heritage value,” an official said.

Additionally, 12-metre-wide foot overbridges have been planned at a few stations that will serve as roof plazas.