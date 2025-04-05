Menu Explore
200% tax slapped on 3,343 properties for illegal construction

ByLinah Baliga
Apr 05, 2025 07:48 AM IST

The highest number of unauthorised constructions/ alterations recorded in the city between April 2024 and March 2025 were in the western suburbs, followed by the island city and the eastern suburbs

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has slapped 200% property tax on 3,343 properties in the city and levied 392.28 crore as penalty for unauthorised construction over the last year, official data shows.

Mumbai, India - April 7, 2024: BMC demolished illegal construction at Bharat Coal compound, Kurla in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - April 7, 2024: BMC demolished illegal construction at Bharat Coal compound, Kurla in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The highest number of unauthorised constructions/ alterations recorded in the city between April 2024 and March 2025 were in the western suburbs, followed by the island city and the eastern suburbs. Ward-wise, violations were highest in H West ward, followed by G North and S ward. Only three properties in E ward were found to have illegal constructions/ alteration, the lowest in the city.

The ongoing drive against unauthorised constructions was initiated by Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (city), said sources in the civic body. Designated officers have been tasked with initiating action against violations in all 25 administrative wards in the city, the sources added.

A senior BMC official said property owners usually approach courts when the BMC issues notices and levies fines for unauthorised construction/ alteration. “Unauthorised constructions cannot be razed while a case is pending in court, but penalties can be enforced. So we decided to impose 200% property tax as penalty on errant property owners,” said the official.

The slapping of 200% tax on properties with unauthorised construction/ alteration is in accordance with section 152(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. Till now, the BMC has collected 12 crore out of the total penalty amount while another 379 crore remains to be collected.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
