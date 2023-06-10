2016 forgery case: Bail to bookie Anil Jaisinghani denied

MUMBAI: A Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday refused to grant bail to bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a forgery case registered against him in 2016. The court stated that Jaisinghani was already in custody in other cases and the allegations against him were serious. Kalyan, India - March 16, 2023: Anil Jaisinghani and Akshan Anil Jaisinghani - The Malabar Hill police reached the residence of Aniksha Jaisinghani around 8 am, after an interrogation of about 6 hours she was taken to Mumbai, while her brother Akshan who was also present complained of illness followed by which he was taken to a nearby hospital, in Kalyan, India, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Pramod Tambe/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

As per the case registered on September 10, 2016, with the Sakinaka Police Station, Jaisinghani was booked for using a vehicle with a fake number plate.

In the FIR, the complainant claimed that he and Jaisinghani had previous enmity over a plot of land in Ulhasnagar which was allegedly illegally occupied by Jaisinghani and his friends. He claimed that on account of that, the two groups often indulged in fights and several cases were registered against each other.

The complainant, meanwhile, was facing a rape case registered with Anjuna Police Station in Goa. As per the FIR, on March 6, 2016, Jaisinghani and his brother-in-law along with Goa police officials in plain clothes allegedly chased him in two cars and gave a dash to the complainant’s car.

The complainant dialled the helpline number and Sakinaka police reached the spot. The Goa police officials, complainant and Jaisinghani along with his brother-in-law were taken to Sakinaka Police Station. It was contended that the complainant was later taken into custody by the Goa police.

The complainant claimed that after that incident when he tried to verify the number of the vehicle used by Jaisinghani, it turned out that the car was registered in someone else’s name, and it might have been stolen. Hence, he approached the police, and a case was registered against him for using a vehicle with a fake number plate.

Jaisinghani’s lawyers Shreyansh Mithare and Priya Gupta contended that soon after Jaisinghani’s arrest in other cases, he moved anticipatory bail pleas before the sessions court.

However, before the plea came up for hearing, Jaisinghani was arrested on June 2. His lawyers contended that the allegation made by the complainant was just suspicion, without any substance. It was further contended that Jaisinghani borrowed the car was borrowed from his friend, who accepted that it was his car.

They said the probe about the fake number plate had to be carried out with the actual owner of the car and Jaisinghani had nothing to do with the car.

The bail plea was opposed by the police saying they still must seize the car and probe how the number plates were made and who gave them fake number plates.