20-year-old murder resurfaces amid Sena (UBT) crisis

Mumbai: The heated speculation around a second split in the Shiv Sena (UBT) has also shone a light on a 20-year-old political murder and its far-reaching implications for the current state of play in Maharashtra politics. Pawanraje Nimbalkar (HT ARCHIVE)

On June 3, 2006, Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Abdul Wahid Kazi were murdered while they were driving from Pune to Mumbai. Nimbalkar’s Skoda was intercepted by four men travelling in a Tata Indica at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. They shot dead Nimbalkar, who was snoozing in the back seat, and his driver.

Over 20 years, the murder was investigated by multiple agencies, and the case wended its way through several courts. On Tuesday, a special CBI judge was scheduled to pronounce his judgment in a courtroom packed with reporters, and families of the accused. Also present on a wheelchair was key accused, 86-year-old Padmasinh Bajirao Patil, former Maharashtra home minister, prominent leader with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party, and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar’s step-brother. On the other side of the courtroom was the victim Pawanraje Nimbalkar’s son, Omraje, the sitting Member of Parliament from Dharashiv, formerly Osmanabad, and one of the 6 alleged rebels from the Shiv Sena (UBT). By Tuesday evening the court had--for a second time since May—deferred the judgment which is now scheduled to be pronounced on June 20 which is also a day after the Shiv Sena’s 60th founding day.

At a press briefing in New Delhi an embattled Sanjay Raut the Shiv Sena (UBT), MP and spokesperson, claimed that several inducements were being offered to his fellow party MPs to engineer a second split in the party. Raut told the print and television journalists —and these are unsubstantiated claims--that Omraje Nimbalkar has been promised a favourable verdict. Nimbalkar has been fighting to get all the 9 accused convicted in the case.

While Raut’s claim, as mentioned earlier, remain unsubstantiated, the case is a reminder of the murkiness that has long beset Maharashtra’s politics. Pawanraje Nimbalkar and Padmasinh Patil were first cousins, and their family dominated the politics of Osmanabad in Marathwada through various cooperative bodies including the Terna Sugar co-op. When Sharad Pawar split the Congress to form the NCP in 1999, Patil moved with him, and subsequently, Nimbalkar joined the Congress, contesting the 2004 Assembly elections against his cousin from Osmanabad which he lost narrowly. The rivalry eventually began to affect their business partnerships as well.

The CBI which investigated Nimbalkar’s killing has made a case that the motive for his killing was rooted in a fraud in the funds raised after the Kargil war. Padamsinh Patil, then a state cabinet minister and chairman of the Terna Sugar Cooperative, was accused of misusing funds collected for the families of Kargil war martyrs. The central agency said the fraud was exposed by anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare with information purportedly given to him by Pawanraje Nimbalkar. In his deposition in the case, Anna Hazare claimed before the CBI court that Patil had plans to eliminate him as well.

The Murder

In addition to Patil, the other accused in the case are Dinesh Tiwari and Pintu Singh Chaudhary who shot dead Nimbalkar and the chauffeur Abdul Kazi. The two other men in the Indica that intercepted Nimbalkar’s car were Dombivali resident Parasmal Badala and Gyanendra Pande, an associate of former BSP functionary Kailash Yadav who hailed from Ambedkarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Badala and Pande knew a third man, Mohan Shukla, a former councillor from Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) who was allegedly commissioned by Padamsinh Patil to eliminate Nimbalkar. The alleged assassins were asked by Shukla to meet businessman Satish Mandade in Latur who would give them ₹30 lakh for the hit job. Mandade was an alleged associate of Padmasinh Patil. A 9th man, former state excise officer Shashikant Kulkarni, gave Badala an initial payment of a few lakhs. He too is an accused in the case. At present all nine accused are out on bail in this case.

After the Kalamboli police which registered the murder FIR and the Navi Mumbai crime branch failed to make any headway in the probe, Nimbalkar’s widow, Anandibai, approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the double murder. In her petition Anandibai named NCP leader Padmasinh Patil as the prime suspect. According to her, Patil began seeing her husband as a threat to him after he lost the 2004 legislative assembly election against him with just 484 votes. She claimed in her petition that the NCP leader had her husband killed days before the elections for the Terna sugar factory held in June 2006.

The CBI cracked the case soon after claiming that Parasmal Badala who was already in their custody in some other case, had revealed the entire plot to them. On June 3, 2006, Badala had called Nimbalkar posing as a certain Mahendra Jain who was interested in purchasing Nimbalkar’s land in Vashi to build a Jain temple. Nimbalkar allegedly told him that he was on his way to Mumbai by car and that he could meet him at Navi Mumbai on the way. After the shooting, the killers abandoned the Indica near Khopoli and dispersed to different parts of India to avoid detection.

Nimbalkar’s son Omraje who was 22 at the time of his father’s killing, eventually joined the Shiv Sena. In his first assembly election in 2009, he defeated Padmasinh Patil’s son and Sunetra Pawar’s nephew Rana Jagjit Singh from Osmanabad. In 2014 Rana Jagjitsinh Patil defeated him on an NCP ticket. Jagjitsinh subsequently joined the BJP and is at present a lawmaker from Tuljapur and Omraje Nimbalkar moved to Parliamentary elections and has been twice MP from Osmanabad. When Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena in 2022, Nimbalkar chose to stay with Uddhav Thackeray. The Pawanraje Nimbalkar killing was one of the most sensational in the state, but the state’s political somersaults are no less so.