20-yr-old pillion run over as biker tries to overtake truck from the left

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old college student died after she was run over by a cement mixer truck in Jogeshwari on Friday night. The police said the young woman was riding pillion with a male friend and the incident occurred when the rider tried to overtake the truck from the left.

The Amboli police have identified the deceased as Najneen Khan, 20, an intern at the Infiniti Mall in Malad. The police have registered an FIR in the case based on a complaint by Mohammad Hafiz Tanvar, 35, a resident of Haji Qasam Chawl in Andheri West, and a friend of the victim.

Tanvar, who works as a salesman at Infiniti Mall in Malad and previously worked at Nature’s Basket in Goregaon, had met Khan after she began interning at the store. The two have known each other since February 2024, and he told the police that she was a good friend.

On Friday morning, the duo met in Andheri East after her college ended. They visited Aarey Garden in Goregaon and later drove to Versova. Around 9 pm, Khan got a call asking her to return home immediately. With Tanvar riding the scooter and Khan as his pillion, they immediately headed towards the Jogeshwari station.

A police officer said, “Around 9.30 pm, they reached Gundecha Signal at Veera Desai Road. A cement concrete mixer truck was ahead of them, also going towards Jogeshwari railway station. Tanvar attempted to overtake it from the left when the mixer moved and hit their vehicle.”

Both of them fell onto the road, and the young woman was crushed under the rear wheel of the truck. Khan was rushed to the Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The Amboli police have arrested the truck driver, Sikander Pandit, 29, a resident of Vasai, and registered a case against him under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.