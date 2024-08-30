21-year-old arrested for groping 13-year-old girl on Borivali road

MUMBAI: The MHB Colony police arrested a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly groping and molesting a 13-year-old girl in the middle of a road in Borivali West three days ago. After the girl’s mother filed a police complaint, the accused fled to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. HT Image

According to the MHB Colony police officers, the girl, a resident of Borivali West, was on her way back to her house after a trip to a local grocery store when the accused, who had been stalking her, groped and molested her.

The officers said that when the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled. The girl’s mother then approached the police and registered a complaint against the accused.

The police scanned CCTVs near the molestation spot and identified the accused as Mohammed Zeeshan, who did odd jobs in the area. However, he had fled from the area. “We learnt that several of the accused’s acquaintances were staying in Antop Hill. From them, we found out that the accused had called one of his relatives,” said Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB Colony police station.

On tracing the call, the police found out that the accused was in Nashik and was traveling on a train. As police had found out that the accused was from Prayagraj, they tracked the mobile locations of his father and came to know when the accused reached his village.

“With the help of the UP police, we have arrested the accused identified as Mohammed Zeeshan. We have arrested him under sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act,” said Kudalkar.

The accused will be produced before the court on Friday.