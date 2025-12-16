Search
21-year-old arrested for illegally staying in JJ Hospital hostel

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 06:24 am IST

Though Faizal Amiruddhin Shaikh had failed the NEET for undergraduate medical courses, he had secured admission in the hostel using a forged marksheet, police said

MUMBAI: The JJ Marg police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly securing admission in the men’s hostel at JJ Hospital using forged documents and staying in the hospital illegally for around a month.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The accused, Uttar Pradesh resident Faizal Amiruddhin Shaikh, was arrested after Revat Kanide, 37, a medical officer and warden of the hostel meant for MBBS students, filed a police complaint. The complainant alleged that though Shaikh had failed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses, he had secured admission in the hostel using a forged marksheet.

According to the police, hostel authorities received specific information on Friday about Shaikh not attending any classes and remaining confined to his hostel room throughout the day. Upon questioning, he claimed that his admission had been upgraded to a Lucknow-based medical college and he would join there soon.

“When the hostel authorities asked him to call his father, he dialled a fake number. Later, his father told the authorities that his admission had not been upgraded,” an officer familiar with the case told Hindustan Times.

Hostel authorities scrutinised his hostel admission form and found that he had produced a NEET exam marksheet reflecting 514 marks, though he had scored just 90, the officer said.

When Shaikh was questioned by the authorities again, he said that his father worked as a tailor in Dubai while his mother lived in Uttar Pradesh.

“He had lied to his parents about securing admission in the MBBS course, though his score was very low, and used forged documents to gain admission in the hostel.” the officer said.

Based on the hostel warden’s complaint, he was arrested under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery) and 340 (using forged documents or electronic records as genuine) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“Shaikh stayed in the hostel for around a month. We are not taking his claims at face value and are verifying everything,” the officer quoted earlier said.

