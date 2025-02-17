Vasai-Virar: The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has demolished 41 unauthorised buildings in Vasai East within a span of 22 days, concluding its large-scale demolition drive on Saturday that left around 2,000 residents homeless. 22-day demolition drive flattens 41 illegal buildings in Vasai

According to VVMC officials, the demolished structures were illegally constructed on land reserved for a water treatment plant and a sewage treatment facility in Agarwal Nagari, Vasai East. The action was taken following a Supreme Court directive after residents, who had sought a stay on the demolitions in November, failed to obtain relief from the apex court.

The municipal corporation commenced its first phase of demolitions by tearing down seven structurally dangerous buildings. However, the operation was temporarily halted in December when residents approached the Bombay High Court. The second phase resumed on January 23, with authorities enforcing prohibitory orders to prevent unrest. Around 500 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. The demolition drive continued uninterrupted for 22 days until all 41 buildings were razed.

Impact on residents

Over 2,000 families have been left homeless due to the demolitions. The majority of the affected residents were factory workers, labourers, small business owners, and migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. While some have managed to rent shacks or rooms in nearby areas, most were forced to return to their native places, unable to afford alternative housing.

“The demolition left us on the streets with nowhere to go. I saved for years to buy my flat, believing it was my family’s future. Now, everything is gone in minutes,” said a daily wage worker who had lived in one of the buildings for over a decade. “I had to send my wife and children back to my village in Bihar. I don’t know when—or if—we will ever return.”

VVMC deputy commissioner Deepak Sawant stated, “Residents were reassured and advised to submit proof of residence for possible rehabilitation.” The drive officially concluded on the evening of Saturday, 15 February.

In response to the crisis, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government and VVMC to clarify their plans for rehabilitating the displaced residents. The court has asked for a detailed affidavit on the matter to be submitted within three weeks, by 6 March, providing a glimmer of hope for affected families.

However, out of the 2,000 displaced families, only eight have so far submitted valid applications with certified proof of residence from VVMC. This certification, verifying their purchase of flats in the unauthorised buildings, is crucial for potential eligibility under any government-led rehabilitation scheme—should such an initiative be introduced.

“The land will now be utilised for the water treatment plant and sewage treatment facility as originally intended,” a VVMC official confirmed.