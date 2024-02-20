22-year-old biker killed in collision with truck

BHIWANDI: A 22-year-old man, Umar Talat Ansari was killed in a collision with a speeding truck on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi on Saturday evening. Ansari lived in Mumbra with his family and was en route for some work when the incident occurred. HT Image

“The driver, who fled the scene after the accident, remains unidentified. We are trying to get the vehicle number from the RTO office and will soon reach out to the truck owner to nab the driver,” said an Investigation officer at Narpoli police station.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The collision occurred at 9pm while Ansari was travelling from Mumbra to Bhiwandi. The reckless driving of the truck resulted in a rear-end collision, after which Ansari suffered severe bodily injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.

Passersby alerted the local police, and Ansari was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was declared dead before admission. The post-mortem was conducted at the hospital, and the body was handed over to the family for final rites.

Bilal Ansari, 21, a cousin of the deceased, lodged a complaint. Bilal, accompanied by family members and relatives, rushed to the hospital upon receiving news of the accident. A case has been filed under sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.