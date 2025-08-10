Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
23 cops who refused promotions transferred to non-executive posts

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 04:42 am IST

Mumbai police promoted 170 senior inspectors to ACP, but 23 rejected promotions and were transferred to non-executive roles for the first time.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police has promoted around 170 senior police inspectors to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) post. However, for the first time, 23 senior police inspectors who rejected the ACP promotion have been transferred to non-executive postings.

According to the police, the 23 officers were to be promoted as ACPs, but they rejected the promotions citing various reasons. This is usually done to sit in the same police station as senior police inspector, said a police officer.

“However, this time, director general of police Rashmi Shukla and Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti have taken a tough stand on the issue and transferred them to non-executive postings,” said the police officer.

Police stations like Chembur, Dadar, Borivali, Malad, Kanjurmarg, Bhoiwada got new senior police inspectors, the officer added.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
