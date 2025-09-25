MUMBAI: In a chilling midnight incident, the MIDC police in Andheri were stunned when a 23-year-old delivery executive walked into the station, carrying a blood-soaked knife and confessing to having killed his father and grandfather, while also injuring his uncle during a violent family clash. 23-year-old Andheri delivery executive surrenders after killing father and grandfather, injuring uncle

The accused, identified as Chetan Bhatre, surrendered at the Takshila chowkie around 1am on Wednesday. Constables on duty were taken aback as Bhatre placed the murder weapon on the desk before narrating his crime. He was immediately escorted to MIDC police station and placed under arrest.

Police said the gruesome attack unfolded late Tuesday night inside Santoshi Mata Chawl in Andheri East. According to Bhatre, years of alleged harassment and financial exploitation by his father Manoj, 57, grandfather Babu, 79, and uncle Anil, 54, had pushed him over the edge. His mother had abandoned the family when he was a toddler, leaving him and his younger sister to fend for themselves, while the men allegedly drank heavily and forced the siblings to hand over their earnings.

On Tuesday night, when his siblings had stepped out for Navratri festivities, a heated argument broke out at home. Police said Manoj confronted his son over money, soon joined by Babu and Anil. In a fit of rage, Bhatre allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and slit his father’s throat before turning on his grandfather and uncle. Manoj and Babu died on the spot, while Anil escaped with a deep wound on his jaw.

Hearing screams, neighbours rushed to the house and rushed the injured Anil to a local hospital. He was later shifted to Nair Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

“Bhatre attacked his father first, then his grandfather, and finally his uncle. The brutality of the assault shows the level of pent-up anger in him,” said Ravindra Wani, senior inspector, MIDC police station.

The bodies of Manoj and Babu have been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. Police have booked Bhatre for murder and assault under Section 101 and Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He will be produced before a court on Thursday.