23-year-old plumber falls to death from ninth floor in Ghatkopar

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old plumber, Bharat Rai, died after falling from the ninth floor of a building in Ghatkopar(West) on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred while Rai was installing a pipe on the outer side wall of the building for AC outlet drain water. Hanging on a rope and drilling the wall, he lost balance, resulting in a fatal fall. HT Image

According to police reports, Vijay Kumar Rai, the 25-year-old elder brother of the deceased, alleged negligence on the part of the contractor, Mukesh Chaurasia. Vijay claimed that Chaurasia failed to implement proper safety precautions and provide adequate safety gear, contributing to Rai’s death. Consequently, the Ghatkopar police have filed a case under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor

Vijay Kumar worked in a private firm in Pune and his younger brother Bharat worked as a plumber with Chaurasia and stayed in the Sion Koliwada area. Chaurasia had taken a contract for the installation of the pipe for the AC outlet drain in the Jhelum Building in the Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm on Wednesday when Bharat Rai was positioned on the ninth floor, fitting the pipe without using a safety belt. Losing balance during drilling, he fell to the ground, said senior inspector Balwant Deshmukh of the Ghatkopar police station.

Another laborer, Mukesh, working in the building’s meter room, heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot and found Rai lying in the pool of blood. Rai was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Upon receiving the call from Chaurasia, Vijay Kumar Rai informed his sister, and they rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where Bharat was declared dead. The Ghatkopar police have taken action, arresting the contractor on Thursday, said Deshmukh.