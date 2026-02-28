24-yr-old stabbed to death for confronting neighbour over inappropriate comments

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old was stabbed to death in the early hours of Friday in Hanuman Nagar, Nalasopara West, when he confronted his neighbour for posting obscene and abusive comments on his wife’s WhatsApp status. This is the sixth murder reported in the Vasai-Virar region in the past 10 days. The victim, Aftab Sheikh, 24.

According to the police, the victim, Aftab Sheikh, worked in a private company and lived with his wife Shabana Sheikh, 22, in Pragati Nagar, Nalasopara East. On Friday, the couple’s first wedding anniversary, Shabana posted a Whatsapp status informing her friends about the special occasion.

Seeing the status, Mehndi Hassan Sheikh, 22, their neighbour responded to her with obscene photos and abusive language. When Shabana showed Mehndi’s comments to her husband, he got agitated and went to confront the accused.

The duo began arguing and Aftab told Mehndi not to contact his wife, whether that be via messages or calls. The argument escalated and turned violent and Mehndi eventually picked up a knife from his kitchen and stabbed Aftab several times in his stomach.

Hearing Aftab’s cries, Shabana rushed next door to find her husband wounded and lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but due to the severity of his wounds, he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said that Mehndi, a habitual offender who had earlier been held in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case too, has been arrested. “We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the assault, and find out whether the dispute was the only trigger for the murder,” said a police officer from the Nalasopara police station.