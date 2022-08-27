25-year-old man stabbed to death after his bike brushes against one
While Pawar and Gaikwad were arrested on Friday, two teams from Ghatkopar police and the crime branch are looking for the other accused, said a police officer.
Mumbai: The Mumbai police crime branch on Friday arrested two members of a group that allegedly killed a 25-year-old man in Ghatkopar West following an argument that ensued after the deceased accidentally brushed his scooter against one of the accused while parking the two-wheeler. The Ghatkopar police have registered a murder case against Manjit Singh, his brother Vinod Singh, their associates Vikas Pawar, Avinash Gaikwad and others.
While Pawar and Gaikwad were arrested on Friday, two teams from Ghatkopar police and the crime branch are looking for the other accused, said a police officer.
Manjit Singh and Vinod Singh, earlier residents of Asalfa village in Ghatkopar west, were in jail for killing a local resident in 2015. After being released on bail last year, the duo shifted to Diva, added the officer.
According to the police, the deceased, Ganesh Shinde, a resident of Asalfa village was parking his bike near his house when Manjit Singh, Vinod Singh and their four-five associates were standing close by on August 23. While parking, his scooter accidentally brushed one of the accused after which an argument broke out between them, but other residents intervened and the issue was resolved.
“The next day, on August 24, Manjit Singh, Vinod Singh and others returned with knives and allegedly stabbed Shinde three to four times in his chest. Suresh Kadam, 29, a neighbour tried to intervene, but the accused assaulted him as well. Kadam sustained injuries to his right hand and neck,” said police inspector Pramod Kokate of the Ghatkopar police station.
Shinde was rushed to a hospital nearby and later shifted to the Lokmany Tilak General Hospital at Sion, where he died on Thursday evening. Kadam is still undergoing treatment at the civic hospital and is out of danger, added the police officer. Based on the statement given by Suresh Kadam, the Ghatkopar police have registered a murder and rioting case against Manjit Singh and five-six others.
-
Man steals baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura. Video
A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics