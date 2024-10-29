MUMBAI: A 25-year-old pillion rider was mowed down by an unknown vehicle after the two-wheeler he was travelling on skidded causing the deceased to fall on Western Express Highway (WEH) on Sunday night. 25-year-old pillion rider mowed down after falling from bike

According to the rider of the two-wheeler and the only eyewitness of the crash, the accident took place at 11.10pm on Sunday on WEH near the turn towards Mahim from Bandra east.

The rider, Naushad Nadeem Shaikh, 25, a delivery man for an online food delivery app, told the police that he was on his way to fill petrol in his Honda Activa on Sunday night. He called his friend, Ayyub Quereshi, to ask if he wanted to tag along. After Qureshi agreed, the two men left Bandra. On reaching the diversion towards Mahim on the WEH, Shaikh said he lost control of the bike, causing the two-wheeler to swerve. “The two-wheeler skidded causing us to fall. I fell on the right side of the bike and lost consciousness, Qureshi fell to the left,” said Shaikh. After a few minutes when Shaikh regained consciousness, he saw Qureshi bleeding and tyre marks on his face.

“Shaikh and Qureshi were then rushed to the Bhabha hospital. Qureshi was declared dead and Shaikh was shifted to the Sion Hospital,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.

Based on the statement of Shaikh, the Bandra police have booked the driver of the unidentified vehicle for killing Qureshi by not hitting the breaks after seeing him fallen on the road. “We are scanning through the CCTVs of the WEH to identify the driver of the unidentified vehicle,” said the officer.