Mumbai: A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed their electric two-wheeler from behind on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli on Saturday. The driver fled the scene, prompting police to register a hit-and-run case. 25-year-old rider killed in hit-and-run

According to the police, the victim, Shahabuddin Naushad Khan, 25, and Haqik Khan were travelling from Mumbra to Bandra when the accident occurred around 5 am on the southbound carriageway of the Eastern Express Highway near the Airoli bridge descent in Nahur East.

The complainant, Ajmal Akram Khan, Shahabuddin’s cousin, told police that he received a call from Zubair Ahmed, a colleague of his brother, informing him that the two had met with an accident and were being taken to hospital.

Police said the impact threw both men onto the road, leaving them with serious injuries. Passersby alerted the police, following which the injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. Shahabuddin was later shifted to Sion Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Haqik Khan is undergoing treatment.

Based on the complainant’s statement, the Vikhroli police registered a case against the unidentified driver for causing death by negligence and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from the highway to identify the vehicle and trace the accused,” said a Vikhroli police officer.