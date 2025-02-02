Menu Explore
26 cr projects at New Panvel and Kalamboli to handle 400 tonnes of waste

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Feb 02, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Navi Mumbai's PMC is building two Waste Transfer Stations for efficient, hygienic garbage transport to Taloja, costing ₹26 crores under Swachh Maharashtra Mission.

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is developing two Waste Transfer Stations (WTS) in the city to enable scientific transport of garbage to its solid waste management project at the dumping yard in Ghot area of Taloja. The project is estimated to cost 26 crores and will be functioning in a couple of months. This is expected to be a time-and-cost effective method of waste transportation while also ensuring hygienic conditions for the residents, said the municipal commissioner Magesh Chitale. Presently around 400 tonnes of garbage that is generated in the PMC area is transported using around 100 vehicles to Ghot.

26 cr projects at New Panvel and Kalamboli to handle 400 tonnes of waste

One WTS will be in in sector 21 of New Panvel, costing 11.77 crore, spreading over 2,266 sqm. The second WTS will be near Roadpali pond near Kalamboli, costing 14.24 crore. The two stations will be jointly financed by the Finance Commission of India, the state government, and the PMC.

Chitale said that the projects have been taken up under Swachh Maharashtra Mission. “Presently two WTS are being developed. We have planned a total of eight WTS in our jurisdiction as per the Solid Waste Management Act.”

Garbage collected will be compressed into small units and then transported to the solid waste management project using containers with 20 tonne garbage carrying capacity, he added. “These stations will help us save fuel, money and time in transportation. The garbage transportation too will be pollution free as there will be no leakage of waste or sewage. There will be no odour from the stations either. The residents will hence not face any air or noise pollution.”

