26-year-old dies in hit-and-run on WEH

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man from Borivali East was killed in a hit-and-run on the Western Express Highway (WEH) on Wednesday night while he was returning home after meeting his childhood friend in Andheri. HT Image

The police are tracing the unidentified vehicle that hit the victim on Wednesday night. According to the Kasturba Marg police, the victim was identified as Harnek Singh Saini, who worked in the Fractal Analysis company in Goregaon as a manager. Harneksingh stayed with his parents in Borivali East while his sister Pavleen Kaur stayed with her husband in Bhiwandi.

Pavleen Kaur said her mother had gone to the United States of America to stay with her sister while her father and brother were in Mumbai for the past few months. On Wednesday at 9.30am, Harnek Singh went to Andheri to meet his school friend Aniket Narkar.

When Harnek did not return home after midnight, his father called Pavleen to inform her that her brother was not answering the phone. She then called Narkar who informed Pavleen that Harnek had met with an accident near the Metro Mall on the Western Express Highway while he was on his scooter (MH 47 AR 3201).

Harnek Singh was rushed to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre where he was admitted with severe head injuries. He was declared dead on Thursday. “We have registered a case under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified vehicle driver who fled the spot without helping the victim,” said a police officer from the Kasturba Marg police station.

The police are scanning through the CCTV footage of the spot to identify the vehicle which hit Harnek’s two-wheeler.

