26-year-old woman killed after being hit by SUV driven by merchant navy officer

A 26-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an SUV in the Malad area of Mumbai, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday citing police. The accident happened on Tuesday night in the Gudiya Pada locality, after which the SUV driver, a merchant navy officer, was arrested, an official said. The accused, Anup Sinha was charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested. (HT File)

“The woman, identified as Shahana Kaazi, was walking when she was hit by a Ford Endeavor around 10 pm. After the accident, the accused himself took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment,” an official from Malad police station was quoted as saying.

The accused, Anup Sinha was charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested.

His vehicle was seized, and the police are investigating if he was driving under the influence of alcohol, with his blood sample collected for testing, the official added. Sinha, who has an office in Andheri, was reportedly on leave when the incident occurred.

Similar incidents

In a hit-and-run case in July, a speeding luxury BMW struck a couple riding a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli, dragging the woman to her death and injuring her husband. The driver, Mihir Shah, son of a former Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) functionary from Palghar, was arrested by Worli police on July 9, two days after allegedly crashing his BMW into the two-wheeler at Worli Sea Face. The collision killed 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, who was dragged for approximately 2.5 km, while her husband Pradeep, who was driving, sustained injuries.

In another hit-and-run incident in July in Nashik, a woman named Archana Kishore Shinde, 36, was fatally struck by a speeding white hatchback, which flung her 15-20 metres into the air, as seen in a chilling CCTV footage. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The 51-year-old driver, found to be under the influence of alcohol, fled the scene but was later apprehended, according to police reports.