27-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run on Ghodbunder Road

THANE: A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after a container truck allegedly rammed into her two-wheeler on Waghbil Bridge on Ghodbunder Road when she was going home from work on Monday. The driver of the truck has been booked for rash driving and is on the run, said a police officer. Waghbil Bridge on Ghodbunder Road, where the accident occurred. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident occurred late on Monday night when the woman, Aarti Sushil Agarwal, a resident of Owla, was on her way home from her office in Thane. When she reached Waghbil Bridge on Ghodbunder Road, Danish Anwar Malik, the driver of a container truck, lost control of the vehicle and allegedly rammed into Agarwal’s two-wheeler, fatally injuring her. Malik fled the spot after the accident, said a police officer.

On being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and rushed Agarwal to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against the absconding truck driver under Sections 134(a and b) (driver’s duty to provide medical aid and report accidents) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, and Sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act), 125(a and b) (acts endangering human life) and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and launched a manhunt for him.

After the accident, several residents of Ghodbunder Road gathered at the spot, protesting and pointing out that the main arterial road in Thane had become a death trap for motorcyclists. “This is the 18th accidental death on Ghodbunder Road this year. Most of these deaths have been caused by accidents involving heavy vehicles plying on this route. If the incident had involved light motor vehicles, there would still have been chances that the victims could survive with minor injuries or disabilities. In addition to these heavy vehicles, poor road conditions are also causing accidents,” said Girish Patil, a resident of Ghodbunder Road.