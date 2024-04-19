28-year-old biker dies after losing control, hits tree

Bhiwandi: A 28-year-old biker was killed after his bike hit a tree in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Suresh Sutar, 28, a resident of Shahapur in Thane district. HT Image

The incident took place at Mankoli village near the Sankar Hotel in Bhiwandi on Wednesday at about 9 pm when Sutar was on his way to distribute marriage invitation cards and met with an accident. The complaint was filed by his friend, Bhavesh Gondhali. The Narpoli police said that Sutar was on the bike and rode recklessly, colliding with a tree beside the road and falling off. He suffered serious head, chest, and facial injuries.

Passersby rushed to the spot and alerted the police about the accident. Sutar was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead during treatment. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Navnath Pandhare, sub-inspector at Narpoli Police Station, said, “Prima facie, Sutar left Shahpur on his bike to distribute marriage invitation cards for his friend’s sister in Bhiwandi. He lost control and collided with a tree. We will record the statements of family members once they have recovered from this trauma.”

A case was lodged under section 304(Causing death by negligence) and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.