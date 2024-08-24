28-year-old man arrested for stalking woman for days

MUMBAI: The Wadala Government Police (GRP) arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly stalking a woman for several days. She alerted her friends who nabbed him and handed him to the cops. HT Image

On Thursday, the 23-year-old woman, a Chunabhatti resident, had noticed that an unknown man had been stalking her for several days. She boarded a Harbour train to go to Kharghar. As she sat in the ladies’ coach, she saw that the man had followed her again and had entered the handicapped coach adjacent to the ladies’ coach. She then turned away and sat with her back facing him.

The complainant called her friends and told them about the stalker. They asked her to get off at Seawoods station and said they would wait for her there. When she got off at Seawoods, the accused too alighted from the train and was staring at her.

Her friends caught him and handed him over to the police. The police arrested the accused who did odd jobs and stayed in Chunabhatti. The accused told the police that he liked the victim and wanted to meet her but could not muster the courage.

The police said that the accused was charged with sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta for stalking.