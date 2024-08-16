29-year-old electrician arrested for stalking college student

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old electrician was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stalking an 18-year-old college student. The stalker was detained outside the college premises by the college staff and produced before the management, which turned him to the cops. HT Image

The arrested accused, Mohammad Muzzamil Alam Shafi, 29, is an electrician by profession and lives in Nagpada.

The complainant, a first-year college student in a South Mumbai college, had gone to a nearby photocopy shop to get some things for the Independence Day function in college when she noticed a man staring at her.

“A man was staring at her and started moving near her, making her uncomfortable. When her photocopy work was done, she started walking towards the college. The man came from behind and touched her inappropriately and fled. She then narrated the incident to the college security guard and even gave him the description of the accused,” said a police officer from Gamdevi police station.

Later in the day, the complainant saw the accused roaming near the college premises. She immediately informed the security guards who caught him and brought him before the college staff.

The college staff informed the police about him and immediately a police team reached the college and took the accused into custody.

“We have registered a case under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and arrested the accused who is an electrician by profession,” said the officer.