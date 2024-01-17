29-year-old gangster injured in firing over financial dispute in Kalwa

Thane: 29-year-old Gangster Sandeep Pujari was shot at by his partner with a country-made pistol in Shivaji Nagar area of Kalwa East late on Monday night, indicating that criminal activities have reared its head again in Kalwa, a twin suburb of Thane, lately. Thane, India - January ,16, 2024:One person was injured in the firing at Kalwa Shivaji Nagar in Thane and the police is seen investigating the incident ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, January ,16, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Police sources said Pujari, son of notorious female don Ramabai Pujari who once terrorised the area, was near his residence around 10.30 pm when an accused identified as Rahul Bhosale and four others fired two rounds at him. While the shooters fled in a vehicle, Pujari was rushed to Kalwa hospital by his associates with two bullet injuries.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Sources said the accused Rahul Bhosale lives in Ulhasnagar and is currently out on bail in a murder case. Injured Pujari also had eight body offenses registered against him and was running his outfit on extortion rackets. Police suspect that Pujari had some financial dispute with Bhosale which led to teh firing.

According to sources, since he was released on bail, he was looking for an opportunity to attack Pujari. Local residents told the police that Bhosale was seen loitering around the area to keep an eye on Pujari.

Pujari is the son of Ramabai Pujari a notorious gangster who terrorised the Kalwa area two decades ago, and was brutally murdered in 2010. Old residents remember Ramabai in her heydays.

“We were young when we saw the dominance of Ramabai Pujari in this area. Pujari had 17 criminal cases including two murder cases against her. She faced externment proceedings and even a jail term. She later joined the Republic Party of India (RPI) and was brutally killed when she travelling in an autorickshaw with her party workers. Four unknown people dragged all of them out of the auto and brtually attacked her with swords. We have seen several fights in this area, but since last decade, the crime was under control. Yesterday’s daring attack on Pujari’s son reminded me of the past,” said a 60-year-old resident of Kalwa who requested anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police, Ganesh Gawde said, “We have booked the five accused under attempt to murder charge and a search for the accused has already been initiated.”