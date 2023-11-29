3 arrested for murder of driver who filmed theft

Navi Mumbai: Police in Nerul arrested three men and detained a minor boy on Tuesday for murdering an ambulance driver. The accused were identified as Amjad Riyas Khan, 45, his sons Sameer and Shoeb aged 24 and 22 years, as well as his minor son. Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 28, 2023:Three arrested for murdering an ambulance driver in Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

“We had eyewitnesses who had seen the accused which helped us identify them. We later traced them to Mankhurd and arrested them,” said senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station.

The incident occurred between 8:15pm and 8:30pm on Sunday, outside the gate of DY Patil Hospital. The deceased Yuvraj Amrendra Singh worked as a driver with Spandan Cardiac Ambulance Service. After finishing his duty on Sunday, he accompanied fellow ambulance driver Dnyaneshwar Babasaheb Nakade, 28, to the hospital to collect a body. While they were on their way, Singh received a call and Nakade heard the caller say that ‘bhai’ was waiting for him. When they reached the hospital gate, one of the accused opened the driver’s gate pf Singh’s ambulance and pulled him out. Nakade, who works for the same ambulance agency as Singh, rushed to inform the owner. By the time he returned with the owner, Singh was lying in a pool of blood. Nakade complained about the incident to the police, and a case was registered under sections of 341 (wrongful restraint), 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, police found that Singh was killed for intervening in a dispute between the accused, who sell scrambled eggs outside the hospital, and a fellow street vendor who sells coconuts.

“The coconut seller lady and the accused men always fought with each other over space for running their business. The men stole her coconuts on Sunday morning to teach her a lesson. Singh filmed a video of this theft using his mobile and shared it with the lady. She had a big quarrel with the men after that. In order to take revenge, the accused then killed Singh,” said Bhagat.

The main accused, Amjad Riyas Khan, had criminal antecedents, said police.