3 arrested for pawning fake hallmarked gold chains
Mumbai: The police on Saturday arrested three members of a gang for allegedly duping a jeweller by mortgaging fake gold chains embossed with the authentication mark. The police are on the lookout for the fourth member of the gang who embossed the fake mark on the false gold chains.
Police unearthed the racket after Hitesh Jain, owner of Prince jewellery shop at Borivali East, approached them last Sunday. Jain in his statement told the police that a man named Rahul Pednekar (22) had come to their shop while the renovation was going on and they were shifting their valuables to a locker. Pednekar had gone to them with a person who was known to Jain and said that he needed to mortgage his gold chain worth ₹3 lakh.
“Pednekar told Jain that his friend’s father had cancer and he needed money urgently and was ready to accept ₹1.20 lakh for the chain,” said API Om Totawar, from Kasturba Marg police station.
Seeing the authenticity mark and considering the urgency of his request Jain gave him the cash. Two days later, Pednekar went to the showroom again with two chains to mortgage. Since Jain was not there, his employee Pravin Vaishnav asked him to come two days later and informed Jain about Pednekar’s visit.
Jain who suspected foul play checked the gold chain that Pednekar had mortgaged and approached the police after he found it was fake.
“We traced Pednekar through the CCTV image of the showroom and his call data records and arrested him. Pedenekar then told us that he was offered ₹5,000 commission for mortgaging the chain that was given to him by one Amit Vichare (33),” said Totawar.
Vichare directed the police towards Narsingh Mali alias Munna (42) who stays in Jogeshwari saying that he had offered Vichare a commission to mortgage the fake chain.
“We arrested Mali and recovered six fake gold chains with the authentication mark from him,” said Totawar.
The police are now tracing the man who provided Mali with the chains and finding out whether he made and embossed the mark himself or was getting it done from somewhere. The police are also trying to find out how many more jewellers had been duped by the gang.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
-
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics