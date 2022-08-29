3 cops booked, one arrested for extorting ₹5 lakh from Gujarat businessman
On August 23 at 2.15 pm, 32-year-old Tandel and his friends arrived at a three-star hotel near Vasai where they were supposed to meet Kishore Patel and Mahesh Sharma.
Mumbai: A police officer was among two people arrested on Sunday while two others have been booked for allegedly extorting ₹5 lakh from a Gujarat-based businessman by threatening to file an FIR against him.
According to the complainant Niraj Tandel, who owns a cake factory in Navsari in Gujarat, he was approached by his friends Sagar Patel (55) and Dilip Mehta (34) on August 21. The two had told Tandel that their acquaintances in Vasai named Kishore Patel and Mahesh Sharma needed urgent cash and would pay him double if he lent them the money.
According to Amar Marathe, a police inspector from Pelhar police station, the men were supposed to discuss the investment that Tandel agreed on in the telephonic conversation with the duo. While the men waited, three policemen -- one of them identified as constable Khandu Ganpat Dongre -- attached to the Pelhar police station situated on the highway near Vasai, approached Tandel. “The policemen were in the uniform of constables due to which I did not suspect anything,” said Tandel who returned to Gujarat.
The police officers said that when Tandel was at the spot with the others, the policemen told him that wanted to search his vehicle as they suspected he had black money, “The policemen told Tandel that he would have to accompany them to the police station, where an FIR will be lodged against him. They also threatened him of arrest,” said a police officer from Pelhar police station.
The officers then allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from Tandel if he did not want to accompany them to the police station for legal proceedings and drop the FIR that they were going to file. Tandel gave the money to the police officers and left the spot with the other men. “When Tandel realised that he had been looted, he approached the police in the wee hours of the next day and lodged a complaint against Dongre and his accomplices, including Tandel’s friends,” the police officer added.
“We have arrested two people, including Dongre, on the charge of extortion and are tracing five more men including two other policemen and Patel, Mehta and Sharma who had conspired against Tandel,” said the officer.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
