3 from UP arrested in Thane with guns, live cartridges
The Thane property cell unit arrested three persons with four guns and eight live cartridges in Thane on Tuesday. The accused were carrying them illegally to sell to unknown persons. A team of officials were still getting details about their work base and customers.
The accused, identified as Talib Ansari (20), Irfan Ansari (19) and Ajij Salmani (19), are all from Uttar Pradesh.
The team of Thane property cell officials received a tip-off that the first two accused were coming with guns for sale. The team laid a trap near Thane Station area and nabbed the duo with six live cartridges and two guns.
Anil Honrao, senior police inspector, said, “The two accused came from UP and brought these guns from there to sell to someone in Thane. We nabbed the duo with these guns and during investigation, we came to know about Salmani, who was their supplier from UP. Our team went to UP and bought him here with two guns and two live cartridges. All materials are worth ₹55,160. We booked all three of them, produced them in the court, where we have received their custody till June 6. We are investigating their network.”
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics