3 injured as society lift falls from 4th floor in Bhiwandi

Three persons suffered injuries after a lift of a society collapsed from fourth floor to the ground floor in Bhoiwada area of Bhiwandi on Sunday night. Bhoiwada police have admitted the injured to a hospital and will take the opinion of lift technicians to find the reason for the collapse. A case will accordingly be filed against those found guilty.

A lift of the Global complex in Vitthal Nagar suddenly collapsed at around 10.30pm. The injured, identified as Wasim Ansari (45), Juber Shaikh (40) and Nizam Shaikh (50) went to their friend’s house for dinner and were returning home. They took the lift that stopped on the fourth floor and fell almost 50 feet deep below.

Bhoiwada senior police inspector, S Indulkar, said, “We have called for experts and inquired about the incident but have not yet filed any case. The three residents suffered leg injuries and they are admitted in the hospital.”