MUMBAI: Local and long-distance train schedules will be disrupted early next week, when the Central Railway (CR) undertakes three major mega blocks, from midnight on Friday to 8:00am on Tuesday, to upgrade infrastructure. These maintenance windows will aid the launching of girders for road overbridges (ROB) and foot overbridges (FOB), and yard modifications. 3 major mega blocks in 4 days on CR

Matunga-Kurla Block: Work on the Sion ROB is taking off. The project is linked to the ongoing construction of the fifth and sixth lines between CSMT and Kurla. The mega block will span two consecutive nights – Friday midnight (June 12), lasting 3 hours, from 12:45am to 3:45am; and Saturday midnight (June 13), lasting 4 hours from 00:10am to 4:10am.

The Saturday midnight block will result in a total suspension of local trains between CSMT-Kurla and Thane-Kalyan sections.

Diva Station Block: The railway will launch girders for a new FOB. This work is scheduled for midnight on Saturday (June 13) from 1:20am to 5:40am. Both Up and Down trains on the slow and fast lines between Kalwa and Dombivli will be impacted. Suburban services between Thane and Kalyan will remain unavailable during this period.

LTT Yard Modification

The third infrastructure project is a continuous, 48-hour block at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), starting on Sunday (June 14) at 8:00am and ending on Tuesday (June 16) at 8:00am.

Two premium long-distance trains — Thiruvananthapuram–LTT Netravati Express and Mangaluru Central–LTT Matsyagandha Express—commencing journeys on June 13 and 14, will be short-terminated at Thane station instead of LTT.