3 Nigerians held with MD, cocaine in Thane

Thane: The anti-narcotic cell of the Thane crime branch has arrested three Nigerian nationals for allegedly selling cocaine and MD powder in Thane. Cops recovered 60 grams of cocaine and 70 grams of MD and mobile phones from them.

The accused are identified as Obasi Eugene Stanley, 45, from Nalasopara, Prosper Ovkuro Vachuku, 44, from Virar, and Sunday Vontenge, 25, from Malad.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Thane Crime Branch, said, “We received information about three Nigerian nationals who came in the city for selling drugs on Saturday.”

A team was formed and a trap was set up at Wagale estate near Koram mall, he said, adding, “We detained and checked them. Cocaine and MD were recovered from them.”

A case was registered under the relevant section of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“During the interrogation, they revealed that the drugs were procured from a South African man. He is one of their aides. We are verifying the passport and seeking the details of Immigration from the concerned department,” Ghodke said.

The trio were produced in court and remanded to police custody till December 28. A special drive was launched by Thane police to curb the drug parties during the new year.