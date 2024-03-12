 3 workers die after scaffolding collapses at building in Borivali | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / 3 workers die after scaffolding collapses at building in Borivali

3 workers die after scaffolding collapses at building in Borivali

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Three labourers died, and one was critically injured after scaffolding collapsed at an under-construction site in Borivali West, Mumbai. Police are investigating potential negligence.

Three labourers died, and another was critically injured after scaffolding collapsed at an under-construction site at Kalpana Chawla Chowk in Borivali West.

Ninad Sawant, senior police inspector of Borivali police station, said they have registered an accidental death report (HT Photo/Satish Bate)
Mumbai fire department officials said a portion of the scaffolding erected at the 24-storey building collapsed at about 1pm in Soni Wadi locality.

Four labourers on the site were severely injured and were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. Three of them died before reaching the hospital and the fourth was in critical condition.

Ninad Sawant, senior police inspector of Borivali police station, said they have registered an accidental death report and will conduct a site inspection to find out if adequate safety measures had been taken by the contractor.

“We are investigating to find out whether there was any negligence on the site. We will register an FIR based on the inspection that is being carried out,” said Sawant.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
