MUMBAI: Over 30,000 Mumbai police personnel along with paramilitary forces and home guards will be deployed across the city on Wednesday to ensure that the election for the state assembly is peaceful, and no untoward incident is reported. 30,000 policemen, CAPF, SAF deployed for peaceful voting

The police have also made several teams like video squads, nakabandi squads, surveillance squads and flying squads to ensure scrupulous compliance of the model code of conduct.

“More than 25,000 police personal, including five ACPs, 20 DCPs, 83 assistant commissioners, over 2,000 inspector-cadre officers along with three platoons of the Riot Control police (RCP) have been deployed from Mumbai Police Force,” said joint commissioner of police Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

Personnel from the traffic police, home guards, and 26 platoons of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Armed Forces (SAP) have also been deployed on election duties along with static surveillance teams and flying surveillance teams.

Policemen will also man polling booths to ensure no scuffles break out between political party members.

Mumbai Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the police administration by following the mandated rules within 100 metre radius of polling booths. If citizens require any help, they can call the helpline number or the main control room of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate on 100, 103, and 112.