NAVI MUMBAI: A 30-year-old woman died after accidentally falling from the Mumbai-Mangaluru Matsyagandha Express near Gove village in Roha taluka on Wednesday evening, police said. 30-year-old woman falls from express train in Roha, dies

The incident occurred around 6pm, when the train was passing through the Kolad section. The woman, Savita Hiralal Makhwana, was a resident of Meghani Nagar in Ahmedabad.

“Her parents said she was travelling to Mangaluru for a job. She was at the door of the train, and it appears she lost her balance. The train attendant saw her fall and pulled the emergency chain,” said SG Bhojkar, investigating officer of the case. She suffered fatal head injuries after falling on the tracks.

Kolad police personnel and a rescue team reached the spot and recovered the body. They then sent it to the sub-district hospital in Roha for post-mortem. An accidental death report was registered by the police on Wednesday.