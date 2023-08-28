Citizens’ group fights 32-year-long battle to reclaim open space

MUMBAI: Citizens’ groups usually function like a ‘mini opposition’. But for the Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens’ Association (NPCCA), the adversarial nature of their attempt to get back a public garden culminated in a collaboration with the concerned governmental authorities, bringing a struggle of 32 years to a close in August 2023. Atul Kumar, president of NPCCA in his opening speech on Sunday, said, “Let me preface my introduction by stating that NPCCA firmly believes that recreational grounds (RGs) and playgrounds are a necessity and not a luxury. They are a prerequisite for social, psychological, environmental and ecological reasons and must be zealously guarded in a densely populated and vertical city such as Mumbai. Every square inch of open space is precious.” (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

On Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis was invited to inaugurate the Jawaharlal Nehru Garden on Madam Cama Road in Churchgate. The deputy CM had been instrumental in ordering the removal of government offices and agencies that had encroached on the land and helped residents reclaim their open space during his tenure as chief minister in 2018.

NPCCA, led by Swarn Kohli, had begun a quest to reclaim this open space as far back as Oct 1992. “Yes, 31 years ago,” said Kumar. “That journey has been one of tenacity, grit, patience and incredible perseverance. Led by Mrs Kohli, we have traversed the corridors of Mantralaya, BMC, PWD and every political party office… Promises were made but never kept. And over 30 years we have dealt with every single elected representative and political party, every CM, every MP, MLA and corporator.”

Kumar went on to recount how the garden eventually became a reality. “In 2013, we finally filed a writ petition in the Bombay high court, and in March 2016, the HC issued an order that stressed the importance of open spaces and stated that land reserved for RGs had to be for recreational purposes only. It stated that the city of Mumbai was becoming a concrete jungle, and citizens had a right to live in a pollution-free environment.”

The landmark order directed the state government to consider implementing the RG reservation by removing all the existing structures on the land. An appropriate decision was to be taken by the state government within a period of six months.

“It is easy to say we now had a victory… but those who have worked with the system know well that implementation itself can take a lifetime,” said Kumar. “Court orders can be appealed, and files can move slowly or not move at all. The biggest challenge before us was that every structure and encroachment in the garden was a state government structure.”

Kumar said that the administration had to act against itself, and that posed an insurmountable challenge till they met Fadnavis at Mantralaya. “In a meeting I will remember for a long time, he listened attentively, grasped the facts immediately and simply said: ‘If the structures are illegal and the courts have ordered them to go, then we have to respect that’. It was a bold and forthright decision and today we salute him publicly for that.”

Kumar also thanked the Narwekar family - assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and former corporators Harshita and Makarand. “Any good General is always supported by an able team. We are a difficult lot who demand nothing less than perfection. All three have endeared themselves to the area residents,” said Kumar.

On a concluding note, Kumar stated, “I will end by highlighting that this garden is a collective victory. It was never adversarial and always collaborative and the result is here for all of us to see. I want to reiterate that a spirit of partnership can lead to positive outcomes. This garden is representative of all of that.”

