32-year-old arrested for killing wife after split

ByMegha Sood
Dec 31, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The police said the couple had been fighting regularly as Jamble suspected Shelar of having extramarital affairs

MUMBAI: The police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death after suspecting her of infidelity.

32-year-old arrested for killing wife after split

The accused, Nitin Jamble is a private firm employee. He had eloped with and married Komal Shelar, 25, in 2018, as their parents were against their union. After the wedding, the couple stayed at a chawl in Kadambaug, Malad East.

The police said the couple had been fighting regularly as Jamble suspected Shelar of having extramarital affairs. Shelar allegedly took a huge sum of money from Jamble during their marriage. The tensions led to separation, after which Shelar lived with her parents at another chawl in the same area. However, the fights between the two continued when Shelar accused Jamble of circulating revenge porn on social media.

An officer from Dindoshi police station said at 7.45pm on Sunday, Jamble visited Shelar’s house to ask for her to return her money. The two fought again and it took a violent turn when Jamble, in a fit of rage, stabbed Shelar with a knife and fled. Her family and neighbours rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Based on a complaint by Shelar’s father, the Dindoshi police booked Jamble for murder. He was arrested in the early hours of Monday and will be produced before the court on Tuesday, said the officer.

