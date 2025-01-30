Menu Explore
32-yr-old gets 5-yr jail term for molesting 6-yr-old girl

ByRevu Suresh
Jan 30, 2025 07:10 AM IST

MUMBAI: A special POCSO court sentenced a 32-year-old Vikroli resident to five years imprisonment for molesting a six-year-old girl while she was playing near her house in a parked rickshaw.

32-yr-old gets 5-yr jail term for molesting 6-yr-old girl

The incident, according to the prosecution, took place in July 2022 when the girl was playing and the accused, who was a resident of the same area, went up to her and touched her inappropriately. When the elder sister of the girl came looking for her, the accused fled from the spot.

The sisters informed their mother about the incident, following which they went to the Parksite police station, and an FIR was registered on July 21, 2022, based on the mother’s statement.

The girl in her statement before the special POCSO court said she was playing a game in the rickshaw when the man, whom she used to call ‘dada’, came and harassed her. The elder sister of the victim also supported her testimony.

The court observed that the evidence of the child was very important, which was consistent with the deposition made by her mother. The court said that there was nothing on record to show that they had made false allegations against the man.

Special judge Priya Pramod Bankar, in the detailed order of January 23, said that the act of the accused showed his sexual intent - that he had intention to outrage the modesty of the girl.

“The evidence on record is sufficient to accept the allegations against the accused about the sexual assault on the victim girl,” said the court and sentenced him to five years imprisonment along with a fine of 20,000.

“As the incident has taken place while the victim was playing in the vicinity, it causes terror in the mind of people that the neighbouring vicinity is not safe for children. Such type of offences with minor children causes serious impact on society also,” observed the court.

