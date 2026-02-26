MUMBAI: A 58-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee was booked on Tuesday for allegedly using forged educational documents to secure a job and remain in service for over three decades. 33 years on, BMC staffer booked for forged diploma

The Bhoiwada police in Dadar East registered an FIR against the accused, Eknath Indulkar, a resident of Vashi, after civic officials allegedly found that the Sanitary Inspector Diploma certificate he submitted while applying for the job at the civic body was fake.

Police said Indulkar had claimed to have completed the diploma course from the All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG). However, after receiving a complaint, the BMC wrote to the institute, which informed officials that it had no record of him completing the course.

The complaint was lodged by BMC employee Shailaja Umbharkar after Dr Dhiraj Pagar flagged the alleged discrepancy. Indulkar was last posted as coordinator in the F/South ward in Parel.

Indulkar joined the civic body as a multipurpose worker in 1993 and worked at the Tadwadi Health Centre in Mazgaon when the complaint was registered on April 2, 2025. Following an inquiry, he was suspended pending inquiry in December, police said.

On Tuesday, police registered the case under sections 417, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery.