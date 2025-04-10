334 WR services to be cancelled on 2 nights

MUMBAI: Western Railway will finally finish the work of re-girding Bridge 20 over the Mithi river, between Bandra and Mahim stations, on the intervening nights of April 11-12 and April 12-13. This will lead to the cancellation of 334 suburban local train services though extra services will also be operated during this period. Representative image (Hindustan Times)

Western Railway operates 1,410 services every day. As per the break-up of the cancellations, 132 services will be affected on April 11-12 and 202 services on April 12-13. According to information shared by Western Railway on Wednesday evening, a major block of nine hours and 30 minutes will be undertaken on the intervening night of Friday /Saturday and Saturday /Sunday in connection with re-girding of the bridge.

On April 11-12, the block will be from 11 pm to 8.30 am on the Up & Down slow lines and from 12.30 am to 6.30 am on the Down fast line. Similarly, on April 12-13, the block will be undertaken from 11.30 pm to 9 am on the Up & Down slow and Down fast lines and from 11.30 pm to 8.00 am on the Up fast line. Similar works in the first phase were successfully carried out in January.

“This is the last leg of the work, which we were supposed to carry out before the monsoon,” said a WR official. “During this time, a few suburban services as well as mail/ express trains will be affected.” During the block period, trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim and Khar Road stations.

The total number of extra services to be operated is 110. This includes 42 services on April 11-12 and 68 services on April 12-13.