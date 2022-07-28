34 swine flu cases including 3 deaths recorded in Thane district
The Thane district has recorded 34 swine flu cases including three deaths. Among these, the highest is in Thane city with 20 cases and two deaths since July 1.
Special swine flu wards or bed provisions have been made at the Civil Hospital and also within the Thane civic body’s jurisdiction.
Till now, around 1.17 lakh tests have been conducted on suspected cases across Thane district. From among these, 34 have tested positive for swine flu, 22 of whom are recuperating in hospitals across the district while six have completely recovered.
The 34 swine flu incidents include 20 from within Thane Municipal Corporation limits and nine from within Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. There are two incidents from rural parts of the city and one death. Two other deaths are from Thane civic body jurisdiction.
“There were no hospital admissions until Wednesday. On Thursday, there was a patient who was admitted with symptoms at Thane Civil Hospital. Those who died of swine flu are residents of Kopri and hence we conducted a fever survey across Kopri area. We also ensured for almost two weeks that the close relatives of the dead patients were not having any symptoms,” said Dr Smitali Humraskar, deputy medical officer, TMC.
Fifty beds have been arranged at Parking Plaza in Thane for swine flu patients. But, as of now, patients are admitted at private facilities across the city. The Thane Civil Hospital has created a 20-bed ward for swine flu patients.
“Currently, we have a patient admitted whose symptoms are not very severe and his health is under control. The situation seems to be in control as of now and everyone needs to maintain basic precautions,” said Kailash Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane Civil Hospital.
The Thane district authorities claimed that the required prophylactic measures have been taken to bring the cases under control.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
