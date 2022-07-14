34-year-old labourer filling potholes killed by speeding truck in Bhiwandi
A 34-year-old labourer, who was filling the potholes near the Kaman village in Bhiwandi, was killed after being hit by a truck approaching from the wrong side on Wednesday afternoon.
The truck driver is reportedly absconding after the incident, said police.
The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Halya Soman, who lived with his family at Jadhavpada in Tilhe village in Vasai.
The work of filling the potholes was awarded by the state Public Works Department (PWD) to a private contractor, who hired 12 labourers to fill the potholes from Bhiwandi to Chinchoti Road and Anjurphata to Chinchoti Road.
The truck driver was driving in the wrong direction and was allegedly speeding. He hit the deceased and instead of waiting fled the spot. The other labourers took him to a nearby hospital, however he died during treatment.
Shanti Nagar police registered a case against the truck driver under Section 304(A) and Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code. They later transferred the case to Walive police for further investigation.
Mahesh Bodke, police constable at Walive police station, said, “The truck driver rammed him from behind when he was engaged in filling the potholes on the road. He was taken to a primary health centre in Kaman village for treatment and later taken to a private hospital in Bhiwandi but died during treatment.”
The entire stretch from Anjurphata to Chinchoti has a lot of potholes.
Yogesh Pardeshi, PWD engineer, said, “In 2012, we had given the contract to a private company under the BOT (Built Operation and Transfer) basis. This company collects toll taxes from the vehicles. However, we have seen that the roads are not maintained as there are many potholes. We are making a report of this bad condition road and the incident, which will be sent to the State Government for further course of action.”
Law officers’ appointment: Punjab withdraws petition challenging NCSC order
The Punjab Government on Thursday withdrew its petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that challenged an order of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes concerning the appointment of law officers. The NCSC in its order had directing the state government to provide for reservation to scheduled caste candidates while filling the posts in the office of advocate general. The detailed order is awaited.
Spice of Life | Rats! Encounter with a sneaky intruder
When I was around three, my mother made me learn the alphabets emphasising upon sounds: A for apple, b for boy, c for cat…. As I grew up, my curiosity about rats grew and one fine day I asked my science teacher the difference between a mouse and a rat. I was even more petrified as he told me how western Europeans thought of rats as creatures bringing darkness, desolation, disease and death.
Khadavli villages in Kalyan lose connectivity with city due to heavy rains
Nearly 1,200 villagers from Walkas, Behere and Mathachi Wadi villages near Khadavli have lost connectivity with the city as the bridge that helps connect to Khadavli railway station has been submerged under the Bhatsa river for the last five days due to heavy downpours. Presently, the villagers are risking their lives, walking through the bridge that is hardly visible and has been having continuous water flow.
Head constable booked for gangster’s escape from Agra court
Agra On the back-foot after a gangster was freed by the criminal Vinay Shrotriya's associates on court premises on Wednesday, the Agra police said on Thursday that the criminal managed to escape because of the carelessness of the head constable who accompanied him to court. The police said the head constable Anuj Pratap had taken the gangster to the chamber of his lawyer on civil court premises from where the criminal Vinay Shrotriya escaped.
Punjab: Distribution of sports kits during Congress regime under AAP govt’s lens
The Punjab sports minister has reportedly marked an inquiry into alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits during the previous Congress government. The action came after former Punjab Civil Services officer and sportsperson Iqbal Singh Sandhu alleged embezzlement of funds allocated to distribute sports kits to over 85,000 players in the state.
