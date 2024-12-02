Mumbai: The Mulund police have launched a manhunt for an unknown truck driver who knocked down a bike and fled in Mulund (East) on Saturday night. A 34-year-old woman riding in pillion, died, and her husband, the rider, sustained minor injuries. Their two-year-old daughter was not injured. 34-year-old teacher killed in hit and run in Mulund

The deceased, Amruta Punamiya, was a teacher residing in Mulund (West) with her husband Vishal Punamiya, 35, and their daughter. The incident occurred around 11pm, the family were on their way to a family relative’s house in Tambenagar on a bike. A truck rammed into the bike from behind, causing Amruta and her child to fall. The child rolled on the road and escaped injuries, but Amruta was killed by the truck’s rear tyre, said a family member. The truck driver fled away without stopping the vehicle. The police were alerted by onlookers. Amruta was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Her husband sustained minor injuries, said police inspector Shivaji Chavan.

The Mulund police have registered a case against an unknown person under section 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (causing death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with 134 (duty of driver in case of accident) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The inspector said that they are checking the CCTV footage near the roads that go towards highway to trace the vehicle and its driver. A resident said that there is no CCTV camera on the crime scene, but the police are checking other places.