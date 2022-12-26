35 rescued after slab collapses in dilapidated Nala Sopara building

Mumbai: The residents of the Sai Niwas building in Vijay Nagar, Nala Sopara (East), were spending a usual Sunday with their families when a slab of a gallery collapsed. Though no injuries were reported, around 35 people had to be rescued and evacuated from the site.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident occurred at 1.50 pm in the Tulinj area. The officers said that although there are no injuries reported, all the residents of the area had to be rescued and brought to safety.

The fire officials said that the building is more than 25 years old and is in a dilapidated condition.

“Being Sunday, most of the residents were at their houses,” said Vishakha Motghare, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation official.

He added that as soon as they received information about the collapse, they rushed the fire team to the spot.

Several Samaritans who lived nearby came up to help the fire brigade officials to carry out the rescue operations.

“I was in office when I received a call about the collapse, I rushed to the spot after calling the police and fire brigade and helped them in rescue work,” said Nilesh Deshmukh, resident of the area and former corporator.

“The locality has 21 families staying in the one plus one-storey houses. With timely intervention, there were no injuries reported and all the residents were rescued,” he Deshmukh.