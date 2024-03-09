35-year-old killed in Tilak Nagar in drunken brawl over petty issue

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend after he made derogatory remmarks about his wife in Tilak Nagar area early on Friday morning. The accused, Deepak Kharpe, 29, is a fish stall owner and often visited the shop to help his mother and thus always carried a sickle with him. At the time of the incident, he had a sickle in his hand, and in a fit of rage he attacked the victim twice and killed him. HT Image

According to the police, the deceased, Bhimsen Bhalerao, and Kharpe had known each other since their childhood as they had grown up in the Tilak Nagar area. Bhalerao recently shifted to Nerul in Navi Mumbai but his parents still lived in Tilak Nagar. Kharpe’s mother runs a fish stall in the locality apart from helping her mother he also worked as a caretaker for patients at their homes.

“Bhalerao used to work in a private bank. but due to his drinking habit, he was dismissed from service a few months ago. He was currently unemployed,” said a police officer.

The officer said that they met on Thursday night and consumed alcohol in a bar and later went to a wine shop bought more alcohol and started drinking on the road near a skywalk. While consuming alcohol, Bhalerao made some filthy comments about the wife of the accused, who got angry and attacked the victim with the sickle and fled from the spot.

The incident occurred around 2am on Friday. The police came to know about the incident around 5am after someone spotted Bhalerao lying in a pool of blood. During the investigation, police found that both were spotted together. Police also checked the CCTV camera nearby of the crime scene and both were captured in the footage while walking towards the skywalk.

“The Tilak Nagar police have arrested the accused from the vicinity and a murder case was registered against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in the court on Saturday,” said deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput of zone 6. Kharpe was brought to the police station and during interrogation he confessed to the crime.