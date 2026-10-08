GMRL seeks nod to fell 414 trees for metro work
The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has sought permission to fell 414 trees for the construction of Phase two of the metro corridor from Sector 9 to Cyber City, officials said on Wednesday
The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has sought permission to fell 414 trees for the construction of Phase two of the metro corridor from Sector 9 to Cyber City, officials said on Wednesday.
According to officials, the metro authority asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to seek permission from the forest department for the tree felling.
A letter written by GMRL on September 29 stated, “... an inventory of trees falling within the proposed metro alignment under the jurisdiction of HSVP has been prepared. It is, therefore, requested that the statutory approval process for tree felling may kindly be initiated with the concerned forest department authorities on behalf of GMRL, to facilitate timely execution of the project works.”
The trees which have been identified by the consultant appointed by the metro authority are located in the green belts along sector roads, and include neem trees, bargad, champa, bakain, peepal, kikar, pilkhan, sangwan, sheesham, jamun, babool, kadam, kaner, shahtoot, siris, papari and others, officials said.
On Monday, the authority had floated the tender to construct metro track and 13 metro stations under the phase two corridor at an estimated cost of ₹1,662 crore.
The metro authority had earlier obtained permission for felling 1,800 trees for phase one of the metro corridor.
A senior GMRL official said they have already taken steps to plant trees to compensate for the trees felled for the construction of phase one metro project, and they will take up compensatory afforestation for phase two as per norms. “The plantation of trees has been taken up along KMP Expressway in phases,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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