MCG issues over 13K challans, imposes ₹2.61cr fine for sanitation violations
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued 13,179 challans and imposed fines totalling more than ₹2
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued 13,179 challans and imposed fines totalling more than ₹2.61 crore for violations of sanitation and environmental norms since January, said officials.
According to MCG data released on Wednesday, the enforcement drive has targeted violations including dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, littering, waste burning, dust pollution, transportation of uncovered construction material, water wastage and other sanitation-related offences.
The highest number of challans — 8,231 — were issued for the use of banned plastic, totalling ₹59.82 lakh in fines. C&D waste violations accounted for 412 challans and ₹91.85 lakh in fines,the highest penalty collected under any category.
Action was taken against those found dumping construction waste on roadsides, vacant plots and other public places, said officials.
The civic body issued 384 challans for littering, dumping waste and illegal connections to stormwater drains, imposing ₹36.50 lakh in fines.
To curb dust pollution, the MCG issued 99 challans for violations of dust-control norms, with ₹24.75 lakh in fines. Another 208 challans were issued against vehicles transporting construction material without proper covers, with penalties of ₹10.40 lakh.
The MCG issued 11 challans for failure to comply with directions to stop construction activity, attracting fines of ₹1.90 lakh. Sixty-four cases of waste burning resulted in ₹3.20 lakh in fines.
Another 574 challans were issued for open defecation, attracting ₹2.87 lakh in fines, while 77 cases of open urination resulted in penalties of ₹38,500, according to the data.
The drive also covered bulk waste generators, septic waste, animal dung, water wastage and bulk littering. The civic body issued four challans against bulk waste generators, 22 for septic waste, 33 for animal dung, 90 for water wastage and 18 for bulk littering. One challan was also issued for illegal pasting of advertisements.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said,“Gurugram’s cleanliness, appearance and orderly development are priorities for the municipal corporation. Enforcement action against violations of sanitation and environmental rules will continue.”
Dahiya said the civic body would focus on C&D waste, polythene, open dumping, waste burning and dust pollution. He said the aim was not just to impose fines but to encourage responsible behaviour among residents, commercial establishments and institutions.
The MCG has urged residents, shopkeepers, construction agencies, bulk waste generators and vehicle operators to comply with sanitation and environmental regulations, added officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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