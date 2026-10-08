Gurugram records the worst average September AQI in three years
The average air quality index (AQI) in Gurugram through September was the worst since 2023, with experts attributing the deterioration to low rainfall, road dust, waste burning, and construction activity
The average air quality index (AQI) in Gurugram through September was the worst since 2023, with experts attributing the deterioration to low rainfall, road dust, waste burning, and construction activity.
According to an analysis of official data, the average AQI through September in Gurugram was 114.8 this year, up sharply from 91.1 in 2024 and 84.9 in 2025. The last time it was higher was in 2023, at 148.8.
Meanwhile, the city has also experienced a relatively bad start to October – with the first week faring significantly worse than in 2025 and 2024. The average AQI for the first seven days of October stood at 186.28, the highest for the corresponding period in the past three years. In comparison, the average AQI for the first seven days of October was 102.42 in 2025, 100.42 in 2024, and 210.52 in 2023.
In comparison, the average AQI for the first six days of October was 109.03 in 2025 and 97.66 in 2024. In October 2023, however, Gurugram recorded a much higher average AQI of 217 during the first six days, with four ‘poor’ days and two ‘moderate’ days.
Meteorological expert Navdeep Dahiya attributed the deterioration partly to the early withdrawal of the monsoon and lower rainfall this year.
“This year, due to meteorological conditions, India received comparatively less rainfall than last year. Both the average rainfall received this year and the number of rainfall days this year was less as compared to the previous year,” he said.
Gurugram received only 23.7mm of rain in September, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data – a 52.1% deficit against the normal 49.5mm. Haryana received 76.5mm of rain during the month, recording a 45% deficit against the normal 140.1mm. This was the state’s first rainfall deficit in September in three years.
Dust and waste burning add to pollution
Spot checks by HT across Sohna Road, Sector 71, Sector 48, and along the Southern Peripheral Road on Tuesday found several under-construction buildings without green dust-control screens. Of six sites visited, only one had a curtain covering the building. Under CAQM directions, construction sites must use dust-control screens, cover loose material, and ensure vehicles carrying construction waste are covered.
Road dust also continues to contribute despite repeated measures. An HSPCB field audit in November 2025 found dust accumulation on nearly 190 of 340 road stretches surveyed. An earlier CAQM inspection in December 2025 found only four of 125 MCG-maintained stretches had no visible dust, while 34 had high levels.
Waste fires are another concern as the city enters the winter pollution season. Gurugram recorded 239 waste-fire incidents between January 1 and September 28, with fires at dumping yards and secondary collection points. Officials said such incidents generally increase between October and January.
In April, HT reported that MCG had missed its target of making 143.1 km of roads dust-free. The latest assessment shows 217 km of the planned 396 km of road redevelopment is still pending. An MCG official said senior officials will now spend two hours daily on field inspections. “We are trying to reduce garbage vulnerable points and have received a green flag to increase manpower in sanitation work, including road sweeping and dust removal. This will contribute to reducing dust pollution and waste fire incidents,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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