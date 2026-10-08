Gurugram records the worst average September AQI in three years

The average air quality index (AQI) in Gurugram through September was the worst since 2023, with experts attributing the deterioration to low rainfall, road dust, waste burning, and construction activity. According to an analysis of official data, the average AQI through September in Gurugram was 114.8 this year (HT)

According to an analysis of official data, the average AQI through September in Gurugram was 114.8 this year, up sharply from 91.1 in 2024 and 84.9 in 2025. The last time it was higher was in 2023, at 148.8.

Meanwhile, the city has also experienced a relatively bad start to October – with the first week faring significantly worse than in 2025 and 2024. The average AQI for the first seven days of October stood at 186.28, the highest for the corresponding period in the past three years. In comparison, the average AQI for the first seven days of October was 102.42 in 2025, 100.42 in 2024, and 210.52 in 2023.

In comparison, the average AQI for the first six days of October was 109.03 in 2025 and 97.66 in 2024. In October 2023, however, Gurugram recorded a much higher average AQI of 217 during the first six days, with four ‘poor’ days and two ‘moderate’ days.

Meteorological expert Navdeep Dahiya attributed the deterioration partly to the early withdrawal of the monsoon and lower rainfall this year.

“This year, due to meteorological conditions, India received comparatively less rainfall than last year. Both the average rainfall received this year and the number of rainfall days this year was less as compared to the previous year,” he said.

Gurugram received only 23.7mm of rain in September, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data – a 52.1% deficit against the normal 49.5mm. Haryana received 76.5mm of rain during the month, recording a 45% deficit against the normal 140.1mm. This was the state’s first rainfall deficit in September in three years.

Dust and waste burning add to pollution

Spot checks by HT across Sohna Road, Sector 71, Sector 48, and along the Southern Peripheral Road on Tuesday found several under-construction buildings without green dust-control screens. Of six sites visited, only one had a curtain covering the building. Under CAQM directions, construction sites must use dust-control screens, cover loose material, and ensure vehicles carrying construction waste are covered.

Road dust also continues to contribute despite repeated measures. An HSPCB field audit in November 2025 found dust accumulation on nearly 190 of 340 road stretches surveyed. An earlier CAQM inspection in December 2025 found only four of 125 MCG-maintained stretches had no visible dust, while 34 had high levels.

Waste fires are another concern as the city enters the winter pollution season. Gurugram recorded 239 waste-fire incidents between January 1 and September 28, with fires at dumping yards and secondary collection points. Officials said such incidents generally increase between October and January.

In April, HT reported that MCG had missed its target of making 143.1 km of roads dust-free. The latest assessment shows 217 km of the planned 396 km of road redevelopment is still pending. An MCG official said senior officials will now spend two hours daily on field inspections. “We are trying to reduce garbage vulnerable points and have received a green flag to increase manpower in sanitation work, including road sweeping and dust removal. This will contribute to reducing dust pollution and waste fire incidents,” he said.