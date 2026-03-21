‘Worsening AQI one of the reasons why I am moving out of Gurugram’

When Meenakshi Kapoor moved to Gurugram from Bengaluru 10 years ago, the skyline looked very different. What were once open fields have given way to clusters of high-rise buildings as the city rapidly expanded over the years. Kapoor recalls visiting Gurugram in 2007, long before she eventually moved to the city. (HT)

The 45-year-old, a resident of Orchid Petals in Sector 49, said her journey as a Reiki healer began after she met a friend involved in spirituality and energy healing. “After attending one of her workshops, I decided to pursue this profession,” she said.

Kapoor recalls visiting Gurugram in 2007, long before she eventually moved to the city. When she returned in 2016, she said she was struck by how dramatically the landscape had changed. Areas that once had open, vacant fields have been replaced by clusters of residential complexes and high-rise buildings. “The city has grown multifold,” she said.

However, as Gurugram grew vertically, Kapoor says the city’s air quality deteriorated. “The air quality index (AQI) has increased significantly for a city like Gurugram, which lies close to the Aravalli ranges. Seeing the AQI meter constantly marked in red has been worrying. That is one of the key reasons why I have decided to move out of the city soon,” she said.

Kapoor says rising air pollution and dust levels remain among the biggest challenges for the city. As per Kapoor, unless effective strategies are put in place and implemented properly to address these issues, Gurugram could face serious environmental consequences.

Kapoor also pointed to the poor condition of several of the city’s market hubs, saying many of them are in a state of neglect and require urgent revamp. “You often see people eating street food amid unhygienic conditions, with garbage dumped just a few metres away. In some places, sewer water overflows and dust from broken roads fills the air,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Kapoor remains optimistic about Gurugram’s potential. “If there is intention and proper execution, officials and residents can overcome the city’s challenges in upcoming years,” she says.

When asked what she likes about Gurugram, Kapoor said the neighbourhood she lives in offers a comforting, homely feeling amid the city’s fast-paced life. She said that in today’s materialistic world, opportunities for genuine social interaction and community bonding are rare. “Living here allows me to connect with neighbours, share experiences, and feel part of a community, which is becoming increasingly uncommon in modern urban life,” she said.

“I spent my childhood in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where neighbours were like extended family—always ready to help and support one another. Growing up in that environment instilled in me a deep sense of community, which I continue to value today.”

Kapoor has been practising as a Reiki healer for the past eight years. “People need to stop comparing themselves with others. Focusing on your own journey, staying positive, and nurturing inner balance are essential to staying motivated and navigating the pressures of modern life,” she said. Her message serves as a reminder that while cities may grow and change rapidly, personal growth and community connection remain vital.

(Meenakshi Kapoor is a Reiki healer and a resident of Orchid Petals in Sector 49)