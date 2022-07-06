35-year-old man from Borivali climbs electric tower near Kasara railway station twice, rescued
A team of locals succeeded in rescuing a 35-year-old person from climbing down twice in a day from a tower beside an overhead wire near Kasara railway track on Wednesday morning.
The man is mentally challenged and a resident of Borivali. It took 45 minutes for the locals and railway officials to cajole him to climb down. Since there was no train along the route at that time, a major tragedy was averted.
Shyam Dhumal, one of the rescuers, said, “The man first climbed an electric tower that is attached to high tension wire at around 7am. He was merely smiling and waving and did not speak a word. We tried telling him to climb down but he did not budge for over 45 minutes. We offered him tea and biscuits and tried to convince him to come down. He finally came down. At around 10am, when he was stable, the Railway Protection Force made him board a CST-bound train.”
He, however, alighted even before the train started and climbed the same tower again.
An officer from Kasara RPF said, “The tower is 10-15 feet high. Fortunately, there was no train passing by as the services were delayed. He was in a state of falling down any time. Moreover, the tower is near a high-tension wire. The locals and our officer went up the tower and brought him down. We checked his phone and asked his parents to come to Kasara to pick him up. They were also searching for him at different places and no one knew how he reached here.”
Baby crocodile rescued from well in Thane
A baby crocodile was rescued from a well in Wagale Estate in Thane on Wednesday. As the well is not a natural habitat of the reptile, it was rescued by NGO, Wildlife Welfare Association, and handed over to the forest department on Wednesday morning.
Covid parole: CP orders special drive to trace absconding convicts
Mumbai Taking serious note of the high number of convicts failing to report back to prisons after their emergency Covid parole ended weeks ago, police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday directed senior officers to conduct a special drive to trace these prisoners who have gone off the radar. In a story on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported how 892 convicts, who were released on Covid emergency parole, were yet to return to the prisons.
RPF woman constable helps commuter with delivery at Diva railway station
A 30-year-old Titwala resident gave birth to a baby girl on platform No. 1 of Diva railway station in Thane on Wednesday morning. Railway Protection Force constable, Mamta Dangi, helped her with the delivery. The mother and child were later admitted to a private hospital in Diva. Dangi rushed to the spot with GRP staff and helped the woman to a safer spot. Dangi, though, refused to talk claiming she was not authorised to.
Golden Temple museum to display portrait of militant who killed SYL officials in 1990
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday decided to display the portrait of slain Babbar Khalsa International militant Balwinder Singh Jatana — who in 1990 had killed government officials supervising the construction of disputed Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex, days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala glorified Jatana in his posthumously released song 'SYL'.
HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at BJP, lists out 16 dynasties in its Karnataka unit
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday listed '16 family dynasties' in the Karnataka unit of the BJP aKumaraswamy'she hit out at the saffron party for repeatedly calling the JD(S) a dynastic party. Kumaraswamy's outburst was against the repeated accusation of the BJP of calling JD(S) a dynastic party. The JD(S) leader lashed out against the BJP today for calling him a 'lucky dip CM' in a set of tweets.
