35-year-old murders father over property dispute in Murbad, on the run

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his father over property issues in Murbad on Wednesday morning. The accused has fled the spot after committing the crime. Murbad police are on the lookout for him. The deceased was found in a pool of blood by neighbours, who informed the police.

The incident occurred at Donagar Navale village of Murbad. The accused has been identified as Ravi Shelake and deceased, Mangal Shelake, 50. Ravi is the son from the deceased’s first marriage. The deceased married a second time a few years ago and had a huge quarrel with his son over property issues.

A police officer said, “Mangal was residing with both wives and the son for the past few years. He had frequent fights with the accused over property. Ravi was furious with his father for marrying a second time and he had to share the property with his second mother. Recently, after a similar fight, Mangal asked him to leave the house. On Tuesday, Ravi, still enraged with his father, went home and stabbed him. We are yet to arrest him. A case has been registered under IPC 302.”